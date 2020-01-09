Global  

Qassem Soleimani A ‘Hero’ Or A ‘Vicious Criminal’ – OpEd

Eurasia Review Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
On January 2, 2020, Qassem Soleimani, the notorious commander of Iran’s terrorist Quds Force was killed by a U.S.-led airstrike in the Baghdad International Airport.

Soleimani, as a major general, was the second person in the Iranian regime and was a hated figure among the vast majority of Iranians. During uprisings in Iran...
News video: Stampede in Iran During Soleimani's Funeral Kills at Least 56

Stampede in Iran During Soleimani's Funeral Kills at Least 56

 The stampede occurred during the funeral procession for Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in his hometown Kerman.

Hundreds Of Thousands Of Iranians Publicly Mourn Assassinated Military Commander [Video]Hundreds Of Thousands Of Iranians Publicly Mourn Assassinated Military Commander

Hundreds of thousands of mourner turned out across Iran on Sunday to mourn slain military commander Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani was killed in Iraq in a U.S. military strike. His body was returned home..

Who was Qassem Soleimani?

The loss of Qassem Soleimani is a heavy blow to Iran. He was a war hero and the commander of Iran's feared Quds Force, responsible for secretive foreign...
