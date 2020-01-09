Lopsided Reporting On United States-Iran Conflict – OpEd
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Without mincing words, it may be said that Pakistani readers/viewers get no clue of the current United States-Iran Conflict. To be precise they are lost by reading reports released by international media houses. The reason in most obvious, these media houses are owned and operated by anti-Muslim elements.
Iran said it launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday. This is in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. Solemani's killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East, reports Reuters. Iranian people attended...
If the United States' conflict with Iran escalates into war, it will include a new frontier: The internet. Emergency services in our area are preparing for the consequences of a possible cyberattack in..