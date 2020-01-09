Day after Iran attack, two rockets hit Green Zone in Iraq's Baghdad



Recent related videos from verified sources US Confirms Military Strikes From Iran Against Trump Administration The Department of Defense said the Iranian military retaliated against the Trump administration. The attack came after Trump assassinated Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani. According.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published 7 hours ago Sirens after rockets fall inside Iraq's Green Zone Iraq's military said on Wednesday that two rockets had fallen inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:17Published 12 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Two rockets hit Green Zone in Iraq's Baghdad Baghdad [Iraq], Jan 09 (ANI): Two rockets fell in Baghdad's Green Zone on Thursday, Sputnik reported citing local media.

Sify 14 hours ago



Two rockets fall inside Green Zone, no casualties - Iraqi military Iraq's military said on Wednesday that two rockets had fallen inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign...

Reuters India 15 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this