Day after Iran attack, two rockets hit Green Zone in Iraq's Baghdad
Thursday, 9 January 2020 (
8 hours ago)
*Baghdad:* Two rockets fell in Baghdad's Green Zone on Thursday, Sputnik reported citing local media.
Casualties have not been reported so far. The Green Zone houses government buildings and foreign missions.
The new attack comes after Iran fired a number of missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops Wednesday local time ...
Recent related videos from verified sources
Sirens after rockets fall inside Iraq's Green Zone
Iraq's military said on Wednesday that two rockets had fallen inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:17 Published 12 hours ago
