Day after Iran attack, two rockets hit Green Zone in Iraq's Baghdad

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
*Baghdad:* Two rockets fell in Baghdad's Green Zone on Thursday, Sputnik reported citing local media.

Casualties have not been reported so far. The Green Zone houses government buildings and foreign missions.

The new attack comes after Iran fired a number of missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops Wednesday local time...
News video: Two Rockets Land In Baghdad's Green Zone, No Reports Of Causalities

Two Rockets Land In Baghdad's Green Zone, No Reports Of Causalities 01:29

 ​The Iraqi joint military command told CNN "two Katyusha rockets landed inside the Green Zone" just after midnight local time.

US Confirms Military Strikes From Iran Against Trump Administration [Video]US Confirms Military Strikes From Iran Against Trump Administration

The Department of Defense said the Iranian military retaliated against the Trump administration. The attack came after Trump assassinated Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani. According..

Sirens after rockets fall inside Iraq's Green Zone [Video]Sirens after rockets fall inside Iraq's Green Zone

Iraq&apos;s military said on Wednesday that two rockets had fallen inside Baghdad&apos;s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no..

Two rockets hit Green Zone in Iraq's Baghdad

Baghdad [Iraq], Jan 09 (ANI): Two rockets fell in Baghdad's Green Zone on Thursday, Sputnik reported citing local media.
Two rockets fall inside Green Zone, no casualties - Iraqi military

Iraq's military said on Wednesday that two rockets had fallen inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign...
