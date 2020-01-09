Donald Trump says no Americans harmed in attack by Iran; offers peace with Tehran
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that no Americans were harmed in the attack by Iran on US bases in Iraq as he offered to embrace peace with the Iranian leadership, in a significant move to de-escalate spiraling tensions in the Middle East.
His remarks came hours after Iran launched 22 ballistic missiles in a pre-dawn...
House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution. On Jan. 5, Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed to House Democrats that a War Powers Resolution would soon be introduced and voted on. . According to Pelosi, the objection of the resolution is to “limit the President’s military actions regarding...
The Department of Defense said the Iranian military retaliated against the Trump administration. The attack came after Trump assassinated Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani. According..
The New Zealand dollar was largely steady as geopolitical tensions between Iran and the US eased further.Markets were cheered after US President Donald Trump... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •RTTNews
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The body of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani arrived Sunday in Iran to throngs of mourners after the U.S. drone strike killed the... Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
kapil615 RT @4US_Workers: Americans train foreign workers then told by @IvankaTrump that the same workers need training bc they r too stupid.
https:… 30 minutes ago
QanonAnOnAnOn 🌐 #WWG1WGA Nancy Pelosi says House WILL vote to limit Donald Trump's power to go to war with Iran accusing him of having NO 'c… https://t.co/hzXnX5GTyR 35 minutes ago
Newstalk Donald Trump says Iran appears to be 'standing down' - confirming that no Americans were injured in a series of air… https://t.co/Ne0P9VF48l 47 minutes ago
George Steidle#Pelosi is totally out of touch with reality!! Nancy Pelosi says House WILL vote to limit Donald Trump's power to g… https://t.co/cmeCvIjnsJ 50 minutes ago