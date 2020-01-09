Global  

Donald Trump says no Americans harmed in attack by Iran; offers peace with Tehran

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that no Americans were harmed in the attack by Iran on US bases in Iraq as he offered to embrace peace with the Iranian leadership, in a significant move to de-escalate spiraling tensions in the Middle East.

His remarks came hours after Iran launched 22 ballistic missiles in a pre-dawn...
News video: House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution

House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution 01:07

 House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution. On Jan. 5, Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed to House Democrats that a War Powers Resolution would soon be introduced and voted on. . According to Pelosi, the objection of the resolution is to “limit the President’s military actions regarding...

US - Iran Tensions Appear To Be Easing [Video]US - Iran Tensions Appear To Be Easing

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield explains where things stand now -- and how they could change (2:15). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27, 2019

US Confirms Military Strikes From Iran Against Trump Administration [Video]US Confirms Military Strikes From Iran Against Trump Administration

The Department of Defense said the Iranian military retaliated against the Trump administration. The attack came after Trump assassinated Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani. According..

NZ dollar steady as geopolitical tensions ease

NZ dollar steady as geopolitical tensions easeThe New Zealand dollar was largely steady as geopolitical tensions between Iran and the US eased further.Markets were cheered after US President Donald Trump...
Soleimani’s body arrives in Iran as Trump issues new threats

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The body of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani arrived Sunday in Iran to throngs of mourners after the U.S. drone strike killed the...
