US-Iran distrust looms over Tehran air crash investigation

Thursday, 9 January 2020
The crash of a U.S.-built airliner in Iran with the loss of 176 lives looks set to strain fragile international protocols on co-operation in air disaster investigations at a time when the United States and Iran are mired in confrontation.
News video: Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard

Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard 02:02

 Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard

Iran-US tensions likely to hamper Ukraine plane crash probe [Video]Iran-US tensions likely to hamper Ukraine plane crash probe

Iran has said it will not give black boxes to the US, which international rules say should be involved in the probe.

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead [Video]Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead. A Boeing 737-800 jet traveling from Tehran, Iran, to Kyiv, Ukraine, crashed at 6:20 a.m. local time in Iran on Wednesday. . All 176 passengers..

U.S.-Iran distrust looms over Tehran air crash investigation

The crash of a U.S.-built airliner in Iran with the loss of 176 lives looks set to strain fragile international protocols on co-operation in air disaster...


All 176 On Board Ukrainian Plane Killed In Iran Crash

All 176 on board an Ukrainian Boeing-737 plane have died in a mid-air crash in Iran's capital Tehran after day break Wednesday. Ukraine International Airline's...


