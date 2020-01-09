If Trump Decides To Start A Nuclear War, No One Can (Legally) Stop Him – OpEd
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () By Ryan McMaken*
In the days of the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump’s opponents began to suggest he was too mentally unstable to be president. Specifically, it was said he couldn’t be trusted with the presidency’s most dangerous and unchecked power: the power to unilaterally launch a nuclear war.
