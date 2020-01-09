Global  

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren Jointly Urge Against War With Iran

NYTimes.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
In a call on Wednesday night hosted by left-leaning groups, the two presidential candidates denounced President Trump’s role in the crisis, even as the threat of open conflict appeared to subside.
News video: Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran

Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran 01:27

 Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran. Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ro Khanna introduced new legislation to limit funding for military action against Iran. . A war with Iran could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars and lead to even more...

Welcome to Iowa: The Final Weeks Before the First Democratic Vote [Video]Welcome to Iowa: The Final Weeks Before the First Democratic Vote

The reporter Eric Lach on the importance of the Iowa caucuses, what makes them unique, and how a win or loss here can make or break campaigns.

Bernie Sanders Equates #Soleimani Operation to Putin Killing Journalists [Video]Bernie Sanders Equates #Soleimani Operation to Putin Killing Journalists

The New York Times and Washington post are busily supporting America’s enemies by publishing Tehran’s messaging without any skepticism or questioning concerning its actions in killing Americans,..

Sanders unleashes on Biden over Mideast record, as Iran tensions create 2020 flashpoint

With less than a month to go until the Iowa caucuses, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is seizing on the killing of Iran’s top military general as a way to...
FOXNews.com

Sanders, Khanna Introduce New Bill To Block Funding For War With Iran

Watch VideoSen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna introduced legislation that would block "funding for offensive military force in or against Iran...
Newsy

