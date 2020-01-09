Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren Jointly Urge Against War With Iran
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () In a call on Wednesday night hosted by left-leaning groups, the two presidential candidates denounced President Trump’s role in the crisis, even as the threat of open conflict appeared to subside.
Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran. Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ro Khanna introduced new legislation to limit funding for military action against Iran. . A war with Iran could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars and lead to even more...