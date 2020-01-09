Global  

Iran plane crash: Vigil held for victims in Toronto

BBC News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
A vigil is held for Iran plane crash victims in Toronto, where many of them were travelling to.
News video: Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard

Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard 02:02

 Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard

Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard [Video]Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard

A Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, allegedly due to technical issues.

Three Britons killed in Iran plane crash identified [Video]Three Britons killed in Iran plane crash identified

Tributes have been paid to three British nationals who died when a Ukrainian plane crashed in Iran.

Recent related news from verified sources

Pope Francis prays for 176 victims of Iran plane crash

Vatican City, Jan 8, 2020 / 05:39 am (CNA).- Pope Francis has offered his prayers for the souls of the 176 passengers of a Ukrainian International Airlines...
Iran plane crash: The victims of Ukraine Flight PS752

The 176 people killed in Wednesday's crash are being identified by officials and loved ones.
BBC News


Leileeja

🌸 Lilly 🌸 RT @GlobalBC: "I can't believe it. My mind is not working," said a man who gave his name as Amir. "It's like a dream. I'm dreaming." https:… 7 seconds ago

LeoraRufus

TMR Storms Martin RT @CKNW: "I can't believe it. My mind is not working," said a man who gave his name as Amir. "It's like a dream. I'm dreaming." https://t.… 2 minutes ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Iran plane crash: Vigil held for victims in Toronto https://t.co/pmgreyZe1m https://t.co/1msssLajgj 2 minutes ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews 'She was full of dreams and now they're gone' https://t.co/eMYr4f7MRy 2 minutes ago

JSJamato

Sean Amato RT @ctvedmonton: 'We love them': Edmontonians who perished in Iran plane crash mourned at vigil https://t.co/VB2Q4WouGy 4 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Iran plane crash: Vigil held for victims in Toronto - https://t.co/FAonXQW3CC 4 minutes ago

DrMerle

Merle A. Jacobs,PhD🇨🇦 RT @normsworld: Vigil for the Victims of Iran Plane Crash Thursday 6-7pm at Mel Lastman Square. https://t.co/SVeQ10b8VJ #topoli #toronto 4 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Iran plane crash: Vigil held for victims in Toronto https://t.co/HkLMTnp5MM https://t.co/YrIk0IF1OE 5 minutes ago

