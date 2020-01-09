Global  

Hockey fans help sing Canada's national anthem when singer's microphone fails

CTV News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
When the singer's microphone failed during the Canadian national anthem at a National Hockey League game, instead of sitting in silence, the crowd of both Canadian and American fans took over and sang it themselves.
News video: Red Wings fans continue singing 'O Canada' after microphone fails

Red Wings fans continue singing 'O Canada' after microphone fails 00:26

 After anthem singer Karen Newman's microphone failed, Red Wings fans continued singing 'O Canada' Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

