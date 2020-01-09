Global  

Prince Harry, Meghan plan to go their own way in royal rift

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Britain’s royal family has been rocked by the surprise announcement from Prince Harry and his wife Meghan that they plan “to step back” from their roles and pursue a new path that will allow them to be financially independent. Harry and Meghan’s stunning announcement underscores the couple’s wish to forge a new path for royals […]
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan's statement 'beyond belief' - royal commentator

Prince Harry and Meghan's statement 'beyond belief' - royal commentator 01:23

 Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams on Wednesday (Jan 8) gave his reaction to the personal statement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announcing that they would be stepping back from royal life.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Could Be Moving To LA, Insiders Say [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Could Be Moving To LA, Insiders Say

According to The New York Post's Page Six, the royal couple has talked to friends, including Oprah and George Clooney, about the possibility of setting up a home in Los Angeles.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:49Published

Local Royal Expert Weighs In On What Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Could Mean For The Future [Video]Local Royal Expert Weighs In On What Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Could Mean For The Future

Shannon Spence, formerly of the British Consulate General of New England, said the move is "completely unprecedented."

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How Prince Harry and Meghan will fund their split from the royal family

The royal couple still want to live in a house in Windsor and will continue to receive police protection.
The Age

Prince Harry and Meghan detail new plans on Sussex Royal website


ContactMusic


