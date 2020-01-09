Global  

Prince Harry And Meghan To 'Step Back' From Their Royal Duties

NPR Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, have announced that they want to step aside from their positions within the British Royal Family, and try to become financially independent.
News video: Harry and Meghan are stepping down from their Royal duties

Harry and Meghan are stepping down from their Royal duties 00:53

 BREAKING: Harry and Meghan are stepping down from their Royal duties and will be splitting their time between the UK and North America

Prince Harry and Meghan detail new plans on Sussex Royal website [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan detail new plans on Sussex Royal website

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have unveiled a brand new website just after confirming their plans to take a step back from royal duties to forge a "professional new role".

Harry and Meghan step back from royal family: what next? [Video]Harry and Meghan step back from royal family: what next?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they are stepping back as senior members of the royal family. The shock move raises many questions about their future: where will they live, how will they..

Prince Harry and Meghan step back from royal duties

Amid reports of unhappiness with public life, couple opt to spend more time in North America
Duchess Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Return From Hiatus with First Royal Engagement of 2020!

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (aka Meghan Markle) arrive for their first official visit in 2020 at Canada House on Tuesday (January...
