Questions, diplomatic tensions plague investigators probing Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

France 24 Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Ukrainian authorities on Thursday said they were considering several possible causes of Wednesday’s plane crash near Tehran, which killed everybody on board. Iranian authorities have refused to send the black boxes of the Boeing 737 to the US, but are cooperating with their Ukrainian counterparts in the investigation.
News video: Ukrainian plane crash: All crew and passengers on board die, crash soon after take off | OneIndia

Ukrainian plane crash: All crew and passengers on board die, crash soon after take off | OneIndia 01:19

 ALL 176 PEOPLE ON BOARD A UKRAINE INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES FLIGHT WERE KILLED AFTER IT CRASHED SHORTLY AFTER TAKEOFF FROM IMAM KHOMEINI AIRPORT IN IRAN'S TEHRAN. THE BOEING 737 JET TOOK OFF EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING WITH 167 PASSENGERS AND NINE CREW ON BOARD ACCORDING TO SOME OFFICIALS. PRELIMINARY...

Trump: Ukrainian jet downed in Iran may be due to 'mistake' [Video]Trump: Ukrainian jet downed in Iran may be due to 'mistake'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had "suspicions" about the cause of a deadly commercial plane crash in Iran, and called the airline disaster "a tragic thing."

Iran plane crash: Ukrainian investigators say they're 'looking at four different scenarios' [Video]Iran plane crash: Ukrainian investigators say they're 'looking at four different scenarios'

Initial report on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran released

Investigators from Iran's Civil Aviation Organization offered no immediate explanation for the disaster.
Khaleej Times

Ukrainian plane crash in Iran: Missile strike or terrorism possible causes

Ukrainian plane crash in Iran: Missile strike or terrorism possible causesA missile strike or terrorism are now being investigated as possible causes of the Ukrainian Airlines plane crash in Iran that killed all 176 people on-board.US...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •SBSIndiaTimesUSATODAY.comDNA

