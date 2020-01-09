Questions, diplomatic tensions plague investigators probing Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Ukrainian authorities on Thursday said they were considering several possible causes of Wednesday’s plane crash near Tehran, which killed everybody on board. Iranian authorities have refused to send the black boxes of the Boeing 737 to the US, but are cooperating with their Ukrainian counterparts in the investigation.
