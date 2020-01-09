Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Absolutely insane': Republican senators turn on Trump over Iran briefing

Independent Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
'It was probably the worst briefing I've seen at least on a military issue in the nine years I've served in the United States Senate,' GOP lawmaker says
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Sen. Lee slams Trump administration briefing on Iran crisis

Sen. Lee slams Trump administration briefing on Iran crisis 02:45

 Republican Senator Mike Lee said on Wednesday that a briefing from Trump administration officials on the killing of an Iranian commander in Iraq was “probably the worst briefing I’ve seen, at least on a military issue.”

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mixed reaction from lawmakers after Iran briefing [Video]Mixed reaction from lawmakers after Iran briefing

Republican U.S. Representative Steve Scalise, after being briefed by senior administration officials on the killing of a top Iranian commander, said, &apos;it was time to take him out&apos;,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

McConnell, Schumer clash over Iran [Video]McConnell, Schumer clash over Iran

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell came to President Trump&apos;s defense, while Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he feared Trump&apos;s actions on Iran would send the U.S. into..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Republicans to join Democrat War Powers Resolution

Two Republican Senators said they will join Democrats in voting for a resolution to limit President Trump's military action regarding Iran. This came after a...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Mediaite

Trump officials give 'worst briefing in history' about Iran missile attack, leaving even Republicans fuming

'As the questions began to get tough, they walked out'
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

elderawi

ahmed elderawi &apos;Absolutely insane&apos;: Republican senators turn on Trump over Iran briefing - https://t.co/8mRdQIVTij 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.