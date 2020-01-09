Global  

Russia's Putin oversees hypersonic missile test in Crimea: TASS

Reuters Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw military exercises near Crimea on Thursday, which included the launch of the hypersonic 'Kinzhal' missile, the TASS news agency reported.
