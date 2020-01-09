Statue mocking Donald Trump torched in Slovenia

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A wooden statue mocking U.S. President Donald Trump was burned to the ground Thursday in Slovenia, the birthplace of his wife Melania, authorities said. The nearly eight-meter (26-foot) high construction, erected last year in a village in northeast of Slovenia, showed Trump with his trademark hair style, blue suit, white shirt […] 👓 View full article

