Appeals Court Says Military Funds Can Be Used For A Border Wall

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Watch VideoA federal appeals court ruled the Trump administration can use $3.6 billion in Pentagon funds to build more barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border.



The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals' 2-1 decision temporarily halts an injunction issued by a federal judge in Texas last month that blocked the funds.



