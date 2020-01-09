Global  

Appeals Court Says Military Funds Can Be Used For A Border Wall

Thursday, 9 January 2020
Appeals Court Says Military Funds Can Be Used For A Border WallWatch VideoA federal appeals court ruled the Trump administration can use $3.6 billion in Pentagon funds to build more barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals' 2-1 decision temporarily halts an injunction issued by a federal judge in Texas last month that blocked the funds.

In its brief...
Second Judge Blocks Trump From Using Pentagon Funds For Border Wall [Video]Second Judge Blocks Trump From Using Pentagon Funds For Border Wall

The Trump administration had allocated the $3.6 billion in military construction funds as part of the president&apos;s national emergency declaration.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published

Federal Judge Blocks Funds for Border Wall Construction [Video]Federal Judge Blocks Funds for Border Wall Construction

Federal Judge Blocks Funds for Border Wall Construction. U.S. District Judge David Briones blocked the Trump Administration from using diverted funds to help pay for a wall at the southern..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published


Trump touts court ruling allowing military funds for border wall construction

President Trump on Thursday touted an overnight court victory that allows him to move forward using military funds for the construction of a wall along the...
FOXNews.com

U.S. appeals court stays judge's ruling blocking military funds for border wall

A U.S. federal appeals court on Wednesday put on hold a lower court ruling that blocked President Donald Trump's administration from using $3.6 billion in...
Reuters

afncwoodward

Chris Woodward "The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has lifted an illegitimate nationwide injunction entered by a lowe… https://t.co/esZzIaXnzA 4 minutes ago

sidlone

D- Goodness knows, our troops don’t need it... 🙄 Listened to Appeals Court Says Military Funds Can Be Used For A Bor..… https://t.co/wXnTriZjV8 2 hours ago

AgitatedMan

Agitated Man (Hi/Ho) President Trump Gets Big Win on Border Wall Funding From Appeals Court — Ruling Says $3.6 Billion in Military Const… https://t.co/9SqK3XpGbJ 4 hours ago

irismadams

iris adams 🌊✡ 🇺🇸 🇩🇪 🇨🇲 ✝🌊 @realDonaldTrumpt says to***with the military, to***with family housing & barracks getting much needed repair… https://t.co/JdJ5hPBKV2 9 hours ago

BarbieHitsBack

Barbie GC RT @AllOutOfHope: 5th Circuit Appeals Court stays LIBERAL judge's ruling blocking military funds for border wall & says Plaintiff's likely… 10 hours ago

AllOutOfHope

GET TO THE TRUTH 5th Circuit Appeals Court stays LIBERAL judge's ruling blocking military funds for border wall & says Plaintiff's l… https://t.co/DpEgyUogO8 10 hours ago

IamMichele_Rene

Michele Once again, Trump pushes to circumvent Congress & take funds meant for military construction for a***wall & an a… https://t.co/7sxSaD16fa 11 hours ago

