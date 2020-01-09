Global  

Royal family not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan's announcement to "step back"

CBS News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The British royal family is reeling from an extraordinary new rift involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple is stepping down as senior members of the family and will split their time between the U.K. and North America. One British tabloid calls it “Megxit.” Mark Phillips reports from Buckingham Palace on how the royal family is taking the news.
 ALL IS NOT WELL IN THE BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY AS PRINCE HARRY AND HIS WIFE MEGHAN LEFT THE BRITISH MONARCHY IN A SHOCK ON WEDNESDAY BY QUITTING AS FRONT-LINE MEMBERS. IN A STUNNING ANNOUNCEMENT, THE COUPLE SAID THEY WOULD SPEND TIME IN NORTH AMERICA AND RIP UP LONG-ESTABLISHED RELATIONS WITH THE...

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back from senior roles in Britain's royal family.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back from senior roles in Britain's royal family. The newlywed couple and new parents said they plan to spend more time in North America.

