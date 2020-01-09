Royal family not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan's announcement to "step back"
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () The British royal family is reeling from an extraordinary new rift involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple is stepping down as senior members of the family and will split their time between the U.K. and North America. One British tabloid calls it “Megxit.” Mark Phillips reports from Buckingham Palace on how the royal family is taking the news.
