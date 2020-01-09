House To Vote On War Powers Resolution Amid Rising Tensions With Iran

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoThe House of Representatives will vote Thursday on legislation that would limit President Donald Trump's military actions when it comes to Iran.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the vote on the War Powers measure in a press release Wednesday.



Pelosi said lawmakers have serious concerns about the Trump... Watch VideoThe House of Representatives will vote Thursday on legislation that would limit President Donald Trump's military actions when it comes to Iran.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the vote on the War Powers measure in a press release Wednesday.Pelosi said lawmakers have serious concerns about the Trump 👓 View full article

