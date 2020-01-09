Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

House To Vote On War Powers Resolution Amid Rising Tensions With Iran

Newsy Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
House To Vote On War Powers Resolution Amid Rising Tensions With IranWatch VideoThe House of Representatives will vote Thursday on legislation that would limit President Donald Trump's military actions when it comes to Iran. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the vote on the War Powers measure in a press release Wednesday. 

Pelosi said lawmakers have serious concerns about the Trump...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: House To Vote On War Powers Resolution Amid Rising Tensions With Iran

House To Vote On War Powers Resolution Amid Rising Tensions With Iran 00:58

 The resolution would limit President Donald Trump's military actions in Iran.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Calls On House Republicans To Vote Against Pelosi's War Powers Resolution [Video]Trump Calls On House Republicans To Vote Against Pelosi's War Powers Resolution

President Trump slammed Nancy Pelosi.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:39Published

House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution [Video]House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution

On Jan. 5, Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed to House Democrats that a War Powers Resolution would soon be introduced and voted on.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

House to vote on War Powers resolution limiting Trump on Iran; Pelosi facing mounting impeachment pressure


FOXNews.com

Pelosi announces war powers resolution as tensions with Iran escalate

Pelosi announces war powers resolution as tensions with Iran escalate
euronews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lavonj14

❌🇺🇸X🇺🇸❌ RT @realDonaldTrump: Hope that all House Republicans will vote against Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s War Powers Resolution. Also, remember her “spee… 1 second ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.