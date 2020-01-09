Global  

Hong Kong students get close-up look at Taiwan democracy

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
TAIWAN (AP) — For 20-year-old Olivia Tam, a journalism student at Hong Kong Baptist University, Taiwan in the run-up to its presidential election seems a world apart from her hometown. As part of an eight-day trip organized by her university, Tam watched thousands of members of the opposition Nationalist Party sing and cheer for their […]
Taiwan election seen as referendum on China influence

Taiwan election seen as referendum on China influence

 Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters have fled Hong Kong to the island since the demonstrations began.

