Trump statue burned to ground in Slovenia

Independent Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Statue's destruction dubbed a 'symbol of intolerance toward artistic projects in our society' by mayor
News video: Authorities: Trump Statue Burned In Slovenia

Authorities: Trump Statue Burned In Slovenia 00:31

 Authorities in Slovenia announced that a statue of President Trump was found burned to the ground.

Charlottesville Confederate Statue Vandalized With Graffiti Saying 'Impeach Trump' [Video]Charlottesville Confederate Statue Vandalized With Graffiti Saying 'Impeach Trump'

Tarps were put over the graffiti and city officials expect a clean-up effort to start Monday. The statue was vandalized earlier this year with an expletive directed at President Donald Trump.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:25Published


Donald Trump statue in Slovenia burned down

1
euronews

Statue mocking Trump as a two-faced 'vampire' set ablaze in Slovenia

A wooden statue mocking President Trump as a "vampire" was torched by suspected vandals Thursday in Slovenia, the homeland of his wife Melania.
FOXNews.com

