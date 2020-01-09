Global  

German man dies four years after his sandwich was poisoned by co-worker, falling into a coma

FOXNews.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
A man in Germany has died four years after he ate a sandwich that was poisoned by his co-worker and fell into a coma, officials announced Thursday.
Recent related news from verified sources

German sandwich poisoning victim dies after four years in coma

The young German man was targeted by a work colleague who peppered his lunch with mercury and lead.
BBC News

Man dies in Germany years after co-worker poisoned his lunch

BERLIN (AP) — A young man in Germany has died four years after being poisoned by a co-worker and falling into a coma. The state court in Bielefeld, which...
Seattle Times

