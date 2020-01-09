German man dies four years after his sandwich was poisoned by co-worker, falling into a coma

A child who appears to be "about eight or nine-years-old” was filmed WORKING IN THE KITCHEN of a branch of Popeyes chicken res A man who visited a Popeyes restaurant in Texas earlier this month was horrified to see a boy who appeared to be "about eight or nine-years-old" working in the kitchen. "The child was handling raw.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:13Published 11 hours ago