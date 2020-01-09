‘I misspoke’: Rep. Adam Smith of Bellevue backtracks after split with Nancy Pelosi on impeachment strategy
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Rep. Adam Smith briefly broke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over a delay in sending articles of impeachment to the Senate. But within hours, he publicly fell back in line, saying he "misspoke."
With the impeachment trial on hold, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said it will 'probably be soon' that she sends the articles of impeachment to the Senate as she reviews the arena in which Trump's trial there will be set.
President Trump is calling for the impeachment process to "end quickly." CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN with more on whether... CBS News Also reported by •WorldNews •FOXNews.com •USATODAY.com