‘I misspoke’: Rep. Adam Smith of Bellevue backtracks after split with Nancy Pelosi on impeachment strategy

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Rep. Adam Smith briefly broke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over a delay in sending articles of impeachment to the Senate. But within hours, he publicly fell back in line, saying he "misspoke."
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Pelosi to send impeachment articles probably soon

Pelosi to send impeachment articles probably soon 00:40

 With the impeachment trial on hold, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said it will 'probably be soon' that she sends the articles of impeachment to the Senate as she reviews the arena in which Trump's trial there will be set.

Recent related videos from verified sources

McConnell is doing 'exactly what we need him to do': Rep. Meadows [Video]McConnell is doing 'exactly what we need him to do': Rep. Meadows

Republican Representative Mark Meadows praises Mitch McConnell over his handling of President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, after the Senate majority leader said he had enough support from his..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:16Published

John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed [Video]John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed

John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed. President Donald Trump's former national security advisor made the statement on Monday. ... since my testimony is once again at..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dem Rep. Adam Smith Recants Call for Pelosi to Send Impeachment to Senate Now: ‘I Misspoke’

"I misspoke this morning, I do believe we should do everything we can to force the Senate to have a fair trial."
Mediaite

Trump calls for the impeachment process to "end quickly"

President Trump is calling for the impeachment process to "end quickly." CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN with more on whether...
CBS News Also reported by •WorldNewsFOXNews.comUSATODAY.com

You Might Like


