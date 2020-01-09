Pneumonia Outbreak In China Appears To Be Linked To Coronavirus

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoScientists in China say a pneumonia outbreak appears to be linked to a new coronavirus.



Coronaviruses are part of a family of viruses that includes SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, which can be deadly.



