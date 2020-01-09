Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pneumonia Outbreak In China Appears To Be Linked To Coronavirus

Newsy Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Pneumonia Outbreak In China Appears To Be Linked To CoronavirusWatch VideoScientists in China say a pneumonia outbreak appears to be linked to a new coronavirus. 

Coronaviruses are part of a family of viruses that includes SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, which can be deadly. 

Health officials say as of Sunday, 59 people in Wuhan, China, were being treated for the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Published < > Embed
News video: Mysterious virus spreads in central China

Mysterious virus spreads in central China 01:01

 A mysterious strain of viral pneumonia has affected 59 people in Wuhan, China since mid-December 2019.

Recent related news from verified sources

China rules out SARS in mystery viral pneumonia outbreak

China rules out SARS in mystery viral pneumonia outbreakBeijing (AFP) Jan 5, 2020 China on Sunday said a mysterious viral pneumonia outbreak that has affected 59 people was not the flu-like virus SARS that killed...
Terra Daily Also reported by •SBS

Hong Kong reports two ‘pneumonia’ cases as Wuhan outbreak jumps to 44 people

Hong Kong reports two ‘pneumonia’ cases as Wuhan outbreak jumps to 44 peopleMedical authorities in Wuhan, central China, have confirmed a jump in the number of cases of a mystery viral pneumonia outbreak to 44 from the 27 reported on...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

drsarahmac

Sarah McGuinness A novel coronavirus appears to be the cause of #pneumonia cases in Wuhan, #China https://t.co/vcEOrvx2Hn @_ISTM_… https://t.co/b1VOgImX2H 19 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy Cases are being reported in Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan. https://t.co/7NivyGm5cp 48 minutes ago

MissGrayseal

Miss Grayseal Many questions about the new virus remain. While it appears to be transmitted to humans via animals, the Chinese go… https://t.co/pmzxvS4PDL 13 hours ago

pasteurMG

Institut Pasteur Madagascar🇲🇬 RT @LSHTM: What's causing it? 59 cases of 'unexplained' #pneumonia have been reported in China. "This outbreak appears to be under control… 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.