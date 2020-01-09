Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

How Did The Senate Handle Witnesses For Clinton's Impeachment Trial?

Newsy Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
How Did The Senate Handle Witnesses For Clinton's Impeachment Trial?Watch VideoIn preparing for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, witnesses have been a key point of disagreement. So how did lawmakers handle that issue during the Clinton impeachment trial?

"A majority of the Senate has decided that the first phase of an impeachment trial should track closely with the unanimous...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: How Did The Senate Handle Witnesses For Clinton's Impeachment Trial?

How Did The Senate Handle Witnesses For Clinton's Impeachment Trial? 02:04

 Rules for Clinton's impeachment trial passed the Senate 100-0. But that doesn't mean there weren't any disagreements on what should happen.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pelosi signals impeachment charges may go to Senate next week [Video]Pelosi signals impeachment charges may go to Senate next week

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate as early as next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published

Impeachment 'papers' going to Senate: top House Dem [Video]Impeachment 'papers' going to Senate: top House Dem

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the chamber's No. 2 Democrat after Nancy Pelosi, said the formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump will be going to the Senate after Pelosi confirmed..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Senate should set aside witness dispute and start impeachment trial - McConnell

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday the Senate should begin the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump even though it has not...
Reuters India

Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

The head of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Sunday he wants the Senate to launch an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump within days, even if...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VickieLFisher

VickieLFisher RT @ChadPergram: 12) The Senate may also have a debate/vote on how the handle the trial. McConnell has spoken about adhering to the Clinton… 17 hours ago

ChadPergram

Chad Pergram 12) The Senate may also have a debate/vote on how the handle the trial. McConnell has spoken about adhering to the… https://t.co/VH5NYuiYTw 1 day ago

Mimi4Laylabug

Rebecca Gommel @JackPJung1 @senatemajldr The witnesses were subpoenad by Congress before sending the articles to The Senate. Ther… https://t.co/2wg09dgX1s 2 days ago

lise_latulippe

Lise Latulippe Some R have cited the precedent of the Clinton impeachment. “The Senate has a unanimous, bipartisan precedent for w… https://t.co/A39eM9fyqT 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.