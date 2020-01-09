Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kerry’s Secret Meetings With Iranian Officials: More Democrat-Deep State Corruption And Treason? – OpEd

Eurasia Review Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The news stories being circulated these last few days would lead one to believe that the Democratic Party and the news media are more interested in destroying the presidency of Donald Trump than in protecting the American people from Muslim terrorists in the Middle East.  A law enforcement source had revealed to Conservative...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Hackers from Iran target U.S. government website

Hackers from Iran target U.S. government website 01:19

 WASHINGTON — A U.S. government website was targeted by a group of Iranian hackers on Saturday January 4, amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the U.S. over the killing of Qassim Suleimani, a high ranking Iranian commander. According to AFP, the Federal Depository Library Program's website was...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Stampede in Iran During Soleimani's Funeral Kills at Least 56 [Video]Stampede in Iran During Soleimani's Funeral Kills at Least 56

Stampede in Iran During Soleimani's Funeral Kills at Least 56. The stampede occurred during the funeral procession for Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in his hometown Kerman. . Iranian state TV..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Secret Iranian spy cables show how Soleimani wielded his power in Iraq

According to a leaked archive of secret Iranian spy cables obtained by The Intercept, Iranian intelligence officials in Iraq privately expressed concerns about...
CBS News Also reported by •WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CGH54

Colin H #John_Kerry’s Secret Meetings with #Iranian Officials: More #Democrat-Deep State #Corruption & #Treason? - https://t.co/mvnlSD21uL 6 hours ago

CocoThePatriot

Coco RT @steven_l_cox: Scumbag Kerry so upset Trump was going to pull out of the Iran Deal, held secret meetings with them. Seems he was counse… 7 hours ago

Paulhardingjr

Paul J Harding Jr RT @ubermk3: @PamelaGeller The Dems want escalation in order to hurt Trump in the election. That's what this is about is it not? What was… 8 hours ago

MFul08406306

mlchat Kerry has emboldened Iran with his secret meetings with Iran...what did they discuss? The weather? https://t.co/pCqB97kaDS 8 hours ago

slozy

Shari John Kerry held secret meetings with Iran to undermine President Trump https://t.co/73vDwfrXdh via @YouTube 9 hours ago

Lindanap123

Linda S RT @RedNationRising: John Kerry held secret meetings with Iran to undermine President Trump Traitor!😡 https://t.co/LbiGGrB4Bb 10 hours ago

hayesshutters1

Hayes Shutters John Kerry held secret meetings with Iran to undermine President Trump https://t.co/QNlQywQFb6 10 hours ago

bubbawatson71

David Watson RT @alx: Flashback to this: “Democrats routinely express outrage over claims of collusion with a foreign power to undermine our democracy.… 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.