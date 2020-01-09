Kerry’s Secret Meetings With Iranian Officials: More Democrat-Deep State Corruption And Treason? – OpEd
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () The news stories being circulated these last few days would lead one to believe that the Democratic Party and the news media are more interested in destroying the presidency of Donald Trump than in protecting the American people from Muslim terrorists in the Middle East. A law enforcement source had revealed to Conservative...
WASHINGTON — A U.S. government website was targeted by a group of Iranian hackers on Saturday January 4, amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the U.S. over the killing of Qassim Suleimani, a high ranking Iranian commander.
According to AFP, the Federal Depository Library Program's website was...