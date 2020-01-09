Global  

Justin Trudeau says intelligence indicates Ukraine plane was shot down by Iran missile

Independent Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Justin Trudeau - whose nation lost 63 citizens in the loss of Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 - has said intelligence indicates it was most likely shot down by an Iranian missile.
Credit: GeoBeats
News video: There's Evidence Ukraine Plane Shot Down By Iran's Surface-To-Air Missile: Canada’s Justin Trudeau

There's Evidence Ukraine Plane Shot Down By Iran's Surface-To-Air Missile: Canada’s Justin Trudeau 00:31

 Justin Trudeau held a media briefing.

Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau [Video]Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday that "evidence" indicated that a Ukrainian jet that crashed the day before in Iran killing many Iranian-Canadians was "shot down by an..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15


Recent related news from verified sources

Trudeau: Evidence indicates Iranian missile downed Ukraine plane

Iran dismisses reports that a missile brought down a Ukrainian airliner with 176 on board as 'illogical rumours'.
Al Jazeera

Trudeau: Evidence shows Iranian missile downed Ukraine plane

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday evidence indicates an Iranian missile downed a Ukrainian jetliner late Tuesday and that the...
Seattle Times


