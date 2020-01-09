Global  

Islamic Republic News Agency - False image of missile strike on U.S. troops shared by Iran outlet

PolitiFact Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The Truth-o-Meter says: False | False image of missile strike on U.S. troops shared by Iran outletAn Iranian news agency tweeted a photo claiming it showed U.S. planes on fire this week after Iran launched missile strikes. The photo in the tweet and linked story, however, is from November, involves Israeli strikes, and doesn’t show U.S. planes on fire. Islamic Republic News Agency, which calls itself the official news agency of Iran, on Jan. 7 tweeted the image and text that said: "US planes in fire after #Iran's missile attack: Source http://bit.ly/39P6gnq #IranvsUSA #Solemani #IranAttacks #AinAssad." The photo in the tweet also appeared in the linked news story. But the photo actually shows ...

News video: Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal

Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal 01:36

 Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal . Iran's government announced its nuclear program will not limit its enrichment of uranium. . It marks the end of an agreement made under the 2015 nuclear deal. . The announcement follows the US' assassination of General Qassem Soleimani. one of Iran's top...

