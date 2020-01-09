Global  

Bernie Sanders - Did Biden laud a Paul Ryan proposal to cut Social Security as Bernie Sanders’ campaign said?

PolitiFact Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The Truth-o-Meter says: False | Did Biden laud a Paul Ryan proposal to cut Social Security as Bernie Sanders’ campaign said?Sen. Bernie Sanders argues that former Vice President Joe Biden sided with a Republican effort to cut Social Security. "In 2018, Biden lauded Paul Ryan for proposing cuts to Social Security and Medicare," wrote the Sanders campaign in a Jan. 7 newsletter. The night before on CNN, Sanders had attacked Biden’s record on Social Security and Medicare. Ryan is a former Republican House speaker who proposed sweeping changes to Social Security that were never enacted.  We found that the Sanders campaign newsletter distorts what Biden said about Ryan’s plan. Biden on Paul Ryan, in context The Sanders ...

News video: Welcome to Iowa: The Final Weeks Before the First Democratic Vote

Welcome to Iowa: The Final Weeks Before the First Democratic Vote 04:18

 The reporter Eric Lach on the importance of the Iowa caucuses, what makes them unique, and how a win or loss here can make or break campaigns.

CBS News poll shows Sanders, Biden and Buttigieg tied for lead in Iowa

A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows a three-way tie between Senator Bernie Sanders, Former Vice President Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg in Iowa.
CBS News

Sanders Calls Out Biden's Record on Iraq War, Medicare, NAFTA: He Won't Drive 'Energy and Excitement' Necessary to Beat Trump

Bernie Sanders called out his 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden on CNN's AC360, saying the former vice president's record of supporting the Iraq War, cuts to...
Mediaite


