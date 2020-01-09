Trudeau: Evidence shows Iranian missile took down Ukrainian jetliner, may have been unintentional
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that evidence indicates that it was an Iranian missile took down a Ukrainian jetliner Tuesday, killing 176, and the strike may have been accidental.
US Officials Confident Iranian
Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner.
176 people were killed
when the Boeing 737-800
crashed on Wednesday, minutes
after takeoff from the Tehran airport.
According to U.S. officials,
there is a "high level of confidence"
the airliner was accidentally shot
down...