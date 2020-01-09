Global  

Trudeau: Evidence shows Iranian missile took down Ukrainian jetliner, may have been unintentional

FOXNews.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that evidence indicates that it was an Iranian missile took down a Ukrainian jetliner Tuesday, killing 176, and the strike may have been accidental. 
News video: US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner

US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner 01:02

 US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner. 176 people were killed when the Boeing 737-800 crashed on Wednesday, minutes after takeoff from the Tehran airport. According to U.S. officials, there is a "high level of confidence" the airliner was accidentally shot down...

