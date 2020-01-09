Global  

Iranian commander vows "harsher revenge" against the United States

CBS News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
An Iranian commander is vowing "harsher revenge" against the U.S. after President Trump downplayed the impact of Iran's missile attacks. Ali Vaez, the director of the Iran Project for the Crisis Group, joined CBSN with the latest on the tensions in the Middle East.
News video: Iran nuclear deal left hanging by a thread

Iran nuclear deal left hanging by a thread 02:10

 Against the backdrop of the U.S. drone killing of a top Iranian commander, world leaders are grappling with how to rescue the 215 nuclear accord. David Doyle reports.

One less hero

The death of General Qassem Soleimani at the American hand was a cowardly political murder for the sole purpose of blowing up the table and plunging the Middle...
PRAVDA

Iran sends mixed signals as tensions with US ease

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran sent mixed signals Thursday as tensions with the U.S. appeared to ease, with President Hassan Rouhani warning of a “very dangerous...
Seattle Times Also reported by •IndiaTimes

