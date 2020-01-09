Global  

Trump Organization Sets Deadline For Buyers Interested In D.C. Hotel

Newsy Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Trump Organization Sets Deadline For Buyers Interested In D.C. Hotel

Anyone interested in taking control of the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. has till Jan. 23 to put in a bid. 

Multiple media outlets reported the new deadline for potential buyers to make an offer.

Word of the Trump Organization possibly offloading the property started to spread in October 2019....
News video: Trump Organization Sets Deadline For Buyers Interested In D.C. Hotel

Trump Organization Sets Deadline For Buyers Interested In D.C. Hotel 00:50

 Word of the Trump Organization possibly offloading the property in Washington D.C. started to spread in October 2019.

