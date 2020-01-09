Trump Organization Sets Deadline For Buyers Interested In D.C. Hotel Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Watch VideoAnyone interested in taking control of the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. has till Jan. 23 to put in a bid.



Multiple media outlets reported the new deadline for potential buyers to make an offer.



