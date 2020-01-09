The Conservatives’ convincing victory in early UK elections on December 12, which resulted in their record majority in the House of Commons from Margaret Thatcher’s time, will allow Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fulfill his promise to end Brexit and withdraw the United Kingdom of the EU by 31 January 2020. Commenting ...



Recent related videos from verified sources Conservatives Achieve Sweeping Victory in ‘Historic’ UK Election Conservatives Achieve Sweeping Victory in ‘Historic’ UK Election. The final results for the United Kingdom’s general election are in, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:19Published on December 13, 2019 'Threat of second referendum has ended' - Johnson hails election victory Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a resounding election victory that will allow him to take Britain out of the European Union in matter of weeks. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:51Published on December 13, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this Eurasia Review UK Conservatives’ Victory Ends Brexit Debate – OpEd https://t.co/5JgiW6xirJ 5 days ago Eurasia Review UK Conservatives’ Victory Ends Brexit Debate – OpEd https://t.co/oS8tYQUKEf https://t.co/VnSfearvqs 5 days ago