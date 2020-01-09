Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

UK Conservatives’ Victory Ends Brexit Debate – OpEd

Eurasia Review Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The Conservatives’ convincing victory in early UK elections on December 12, which resulted in their record majority in the House of Commons from Margaret Thatcher’s time, will allow Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fulfill his promise to end Brexit and withdraw the United Kingdom of the EU by 31 January 2020.

Commenting...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Conservatives Achieve Sweeping Victory in ‘Historic’ UK Election [Video]Conservatives Achieve Sweeping Victory in ‘Historic’ UK Election

Conservatives Achieve Sweeping Victory in ‘Historic’ UK Election. The final results for the United Kingdom’s general election are in, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

'Threat of second referendum has ended' - Johnson hails election victory [Video]'Threat of second referendum has ended' - Johnson hails election victory

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a resounding election victory that will allow him to take Britain out of the European Union in matter of weeks.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:51Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review UK Conservatives’ Victory Ends Brexit Debate – OpEd https://t.co/5JgiW6xirJ 5 days ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review UK Conservatives’ Victory Ends Brexit Debate – OpEd https://t.co/oS8tYQUKEf https://t.co/VnSfearvqs 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.