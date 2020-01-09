Global  

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ukraine jet was shot down by Iranians

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. officials believe the crashed Ukranian jet was downed by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.
 
News video: Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday that "evidence" indicated that a Ukrainian jet that crashed the day before in Iran killing many Iranian-Canadians was "shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile."

Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau point finger at Iran for Ukrainian plane tragedy [Video]Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau point finger at Iran for Ukrainian plane tragedy

Boris Johnson said there was now a “body of information” that indicated the Tehran airliner crash was caused by an Iranian missile. The Prime Minister made the announcement after US officials and..

Canada to join probe into Ukraine airplane crash in Iran [Video]Canada to join probe into Ukraine airplane crash in Iran

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his country will be part of investigation after 63 of 176 killed in crash were Canadian citizens.

Trudeau: Evidence shows Iranian missile downed Ukraine plane

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday evidence indicates an Iranian missile downed a Ukrainian jetliner late Tuesday and that the...
Canada PM says he won't rest until he gets answers about downed jet

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday vowed his government would not rest until it had all the answers about the destruction of a Ukrainian airliner...
