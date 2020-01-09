Global  

Army general denies request by officer pardoned by Trump to have his Special Forces tab reinstated

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
An Army general has denied a request by an officer pardoned in an open murder case by President Donald Trump to have his Special Forces tab reinstated, setting up a potential showdown between senior defense officials and the White House. The decoration for retired Army Maj. Mathew Golsteyn was denied in December by Lt. Gen. […]
