Army general denies request by officer pardoned by Trump to have his Special Forces tab reinstated
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () An Army general has denied a request by an officer pardoned in an open murder case by President Donald Trump to have his Special Forces tab reinstated, setting up a potential showdown between senior defense officials and the White House. The decoration for retired Army Maj. Mathew Golsteyn was denied in December by Lt. Gen. […]
The Department of Defense said the Iranian military retaliated against the Trump administration. The attack came after Trump assassinated Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani. According..
Maj. Mathew L. Golsteyn, once charged with murder, had asked that the Army restore his Special Forces tab, which denotes membership in the elite Green Berets... NYTimes.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com