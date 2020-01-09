Global  

Iran disputes Ukrainian jet was shot down

CBS News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
U.S. officials say evidence shows Iran shot down a Ukrainian jetliner hours after the Iranian missile attack earlier this week. But Iranian officials are disputing those reports. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
News video: U.S. Blame Iran For Downing Of Ukrainian Jet

U.S. Blame Iran For Downing Of Ukrainian Jet 02:21

 CBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on the investigation into the downing of a Ukrainian jet carrying 176 people. The incident was believed to have been caused by Iran, U.S. officials say.

U.S. Investigators Confident Iran Shot Down Passenger Jet [Video]U.S. Investigators Confident Iran Shot Down Passenger Jet

New evidence indicates the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed this week was shot out of the sky by an Iranian missile. CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reports.

People Returning From Middle East Speak About Ukrainian Airlines Crash In Iran [Video]People Returning From Middle East Speak About Ukrainian Airlines Crash In Iran

Chantee Lans reports.

Iran urges involved parties to probe Ukrainian plane crash

Tehran, Jan 10 (IANS) Iran on Friday urged all the parties involved to contribute to a probe into the crash of a Ukrainian airliner which killed all the 176...
Ukrainian jet crashed minutes after takeoff

A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed in Iran, killing everyone on board. There are questions about whether the plane had mechanical issues or...
PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Iran disputes Ukrainian jet was shot down - Jan 9 @ 9:03 PM ET https://t.co/m5tNyBb8GR 6 hours ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Iran disputes Ukrainian jet was shot down https://t.co/s5MqnZ6MSq https://t.co/ze6PVY7eaP 8 hours ago

mikewarder1

mikewarder1 1988 #US mistakenly shot down #Iranian civilian aircraft killing 290 souls. It went to International Court of Justi… https://t.co/6H0mZEHfrR 14 hours ago

