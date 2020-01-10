Trudeau Says Intel Points At Iran Shooting Down Ukrainian Boeing Over Tehran
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has come out as the first world leader to directly accuse Iran of the “unintentional” shooting down of Ukrainian International Airlines’ flight 752 near Tehran, citing intelligence reports.
“We have intelligence from multiple sources,” Trudeau said on Thursday. “The intelligence...
TEHRAN, IRAN — A Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, allegedly due to technical issues.
According to FlightRadar24, Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 took off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport at 6:12 a.m. on Wednesday. It was bound for...