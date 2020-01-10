Global  

Queen orders "workable solution" for Meghan and Harry

CBS News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Questions remain after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced their plans to take a step back from their senior royal duties. The queen wants a solution quickly. Imtiaz Tyab explains.
News video: Queen demands ‘workable solution’ for Harry and Meghan future

Queen demands ‘workable solution’ for Harry and Meghan future 00:54

 The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have ordered their teams to find a “workable solution” over the future role of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex within the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II Holds Emergency Meeting to Find Workable Role for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth has summoned the Royal Households' staff to come up with a solution amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back as "senior"...
E! Online

Queen Elizabeth Calls for Emergency Meeting After Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Shocking Announcement

Queen Elizabeth is rallying the royal family. Following Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (AKA Meghan Markle)’s announcement that they wish to “step...
Just Jared

