Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

An Iranian general dies in a U.S. attack, and Canada suffers

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — The worst had passed, it seemed, and the United States and Iran no longer appeared poised at the edge of war. “All is well!” President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday night, days after a U.S. drone strike killed Iran’s most powerful general, and Iran, after a barrage of missiles, had signaled it was […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran Fires Missiles At Air Bases In Iraq Housing U.S. Troops

Iran Fires Missiles At Air Bases In Iraq Housing U.S. Troops 02:40

 Iran has launched missile strikes against two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. forces in retaliation to the airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani five days ago; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Canada mourns loss of victims in Ukraine plane crash [Video]Canada mourns loss of victims in Ukraine plane crash

Canadians held a candlelight vigil in Ottawa on Thursday to remember the country&apos;s 63 people killed in a plane crash in Iran, on a day when the country&apos;s prime minister blamed the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:53Published

President Trump Says He's On The Verge Of Ordering A Military Response In Aftermath Of Iranian Missile Attack [Video]President Trump Says He's On The Verge Of Ordering A Military Response In Aftermath Of Iranian Missile Attack

He made the announcement at a rally in Ohio.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran's UN ambassador accuses Donald Trump of 'starting a war against Iran' with killing of ...

Iran's UN ambassador accuses Donald Trump of 'starting a war against Iran' with killing of ...Iran's UN ambassador says US 'started a war against Iran Donald Trump said strike was to 'stop a war, not to start a war' US deploys 3,000 more troops to Middle...
WorldNews

Iran promises harsh response to assassination of General Qassem Soleimani

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3 By Elnur Baghishov - Trend: Iran's reaction to the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani will...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •WorldNewsCBS 2Reuters

Tweets about this

gjh2mil

Gih RT @Hope012015: An Iranian general dies in a U.S. attack, and Canada suffers https://t.co/WVKUAttNpd 5 minutes ago

realJohnCurley

Desperate Times An Iranian general dies in a U.S. attack, and Canada suffers - Associated Press https://t.co/lC2ICABC4b via @nuzzel thanks @DanielLarison 17 minutes ago

marielSiviglia

mariellasiviglia RT @Peteriyke197: @HananyaNaftali RIP...when evil men like the Iranian General dies, they take so many souls with them. Think of the number… 1 hour ago

KTULNews

Tulsa's Channel 8 An Iranian general dies in a U.S. attack, and Canada suffers https://t.co/XT7rYyL62b 2 hours ago

GoogleAlerts1

News An Iranian general dies in U.S. attack, and innocents suffer (Associated Press) https://t.co/T75JdD7M7H 2 hours ago

nitishshekhawa1

Nitish Shekhawat An Iranian general dies in a US attack, and Canada suffers https://t.co/NZJvsrWCeK 2 hours ago

mkaswa

Moses Kaswa New post in DIT Alumni: Yahoo News - Latest News & Headlines An Iranian general dies in a U.S. attack, and Canada suffers 3 hours ago

mkaswa

Moses Kaswa Yahoo News - Latest News & Headlines An Iranian general dies in a U.S. attack, and Canada suffers 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.