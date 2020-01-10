An Iranian general dies in a U.S. attack, and Canada suffers
Friday, 10 January 2020 () TORONTO (AP) — The worst had passed, it seemed, and the United States and Iran no longer appeared poised at the edge of war. “All is well!” President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday night, days after a U.S. drone strike killed Iran’s most powerful general, and Iran, after a barrage of missiles, had signaled it was […]
Iran has launched missile strikes against two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. forces in retaliation to the airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani five days ago; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3 By Elnur Baghishov - Trend: Iran's reaction to the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani will... MENAFN.com Also reported by •WorldNews •CBS 2 •Reuters
Tweets about this
Gih RT @Hope012015: An Iranian general dies in a U.S. attack, and Canada suffers https://t.co/WVKUAttNpd 5 minutes ago