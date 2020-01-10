Global  

U.S. House passes measure to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

Japan Today Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to stop President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran, rebuking the president days after he ordered…
News video: US House Votes To Limit Trump's Ability To Take Military Action In Iran

US House Votes To Limit Trump's Ability To Take Military Action In Iran 00:26

 The U.S. House of Representatives voted 224-194 Thursday evening in favor of a resolution restricting President Donald Trump's response to hostilities in Iran.

US House passes measure to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

If passed by the House and Senate, the measure does not need Trump's signature to go into effect.
Trump says he does not want, nor foresee, war with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he does not want, or foresee, war with Iran, after he earlier threatened to retaliate against the country following...
