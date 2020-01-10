Global  

Equal Rights Amendment Nears Historic Passage, But Challenges Persist

Newsy Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Equal Rights Amendment Nears Historic Passage, But Challenges PersistWatch Video“Equal means equal.” That was the rallying cry that brought rights activists to the steps of Virginia’s Capitol building in Richmond on Wednesday. Virginia is expected to become the pivotal 38th state necessary to make the Equal Rights Amendment part of the U.S. Constitution. And after decades of advocacy work,...
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Equal Rights Amendment Nears Historic Passage, But Challenges Persist

 The Equal Rights Amendment would prevent discrimination on the basis of sex, but a pair of lawsuits could pose challenges to its ratification.

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Equal Rights Amendment Returns to Utah and the LDS Church Signals its Opposition to it [Video]The Equal Rights Amendment Returns to Utah and the LDS Church Signals its Opposition to it

Dozens of supporters and protestors rallied at the Utah State Capitol Tuesday in response to the possible ratification of the Equal Rights Amendments.

Credit: KSTU     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lawsuit seeks to ease adoption of Equal Rights Amendment

BOSTON (AP) — Supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment have filed a federal lawsuit in Massachusetts aimed at clearing a legal path for adoption of the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NPRFOXNews.comABA JournalReuters

Equal Rights Amendment Supporters Rally Outside Virginia Legislature

Virginia's legislative session began Wednesday with a Democratic majority. One of the first items on the agenda is whether the state will vote to be the 38th to...
NPR

Tweets about this

dcexaminer

Washington Examiner Virginia moved Thursday toward becoming the 38th state to approve the Equal Rights Amendment. https://t.co/mCrbA7pbh0 12 minutes ago

Marine1JPN

Richard D. Dudley Virginia nears Equal Rights Amendment passage, setting up ratification clash with Trump's Dept. of Justice - Washin… https://t.co/sCQk43qmHA 23 minutes ago

CGDuck5

C G Duck RT @Newsy: The long-delayed Equal Rights Amendment would guarantee rights under the law, regardless of sex. But the Justice Department has… 43 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy The long-delayed Equal Rights Amendment would guarantee rights under the law, regardless of sex. But the Justice De… https://t.co/TlyJn9x8CD 46 minutes ago

Newsenm

ENM News Virginia moved Thursday toward becoming the 38th state to approve the Equal Rights Amendment, checking the final bo… https://t.co/1rYynB8rxY 2 hours ago

fcbreakingnews

FCBreakingNews Virginia nears Equal Rights Amendment passage, setting up ratification clash with Trump DOJ https://t.co/hsNWw0LDFD 2 hours ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Virginia nears Equal Rights Amendment passage, setting up ratification clash with Trump DOJ | Washington Examiner https://t.co/LRRWJWJ1cC 3 hours ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Virginia nears Equal Rights Amendment passage, setting up ratification clash with Trump DOJ https://t.co/lOiZa41UxT… https://t.co/BhNlouJzVE 3 hours ago

