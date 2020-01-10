Equal Rights Amendment Nears Historic Passage, But Challenges Persist
Watch Video"Equal means equal." That was the rallying cry that brought rights activists to the steps of Virginia's Capitol building in Richmond on Wednesday. Virginia is expected to become the pivotal 38th state necessary to make the Equal Rights Amendment part of the U.S. Constitution. And after decades of advocacy work,...
BOSTON (AP) — Supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment have filed a federal lawsuit in Massachusetts aimed at clearing a legal path for adoption of the...