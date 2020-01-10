Global  

US House votes to limit Donald Trump's military action against Iran

SBS Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The House of Representatives has voted 224 to 194 to stop US President Donald Trump further pursuing military action against Iran.
House To Vote On War Powers Resolution Amid Rising Tensions With Iran

House To Vote On War Powers Resolution Amid Rising Tensions With Iran

 The resolution would limit President Donald Trump's military actions in Iran.

