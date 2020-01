Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoBill Cosby filed an appeal with the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court on Thursday. This comes after losing an appeal just last month, when a panel for the Pennsylvania Superior Court upheld his 2018 conviction for sexual assault.



The 82-year-old is currently serving a three- to 10-year sentence at a... Watch VideoBill Cosby filed an appeal with the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court on Thursday. This comes after losing an appeal just last month, when a panel for the Pennsylvania Superior Court upheld his 2018 conviction for sexual assault.The 82-year-old is currently serving a three- to 10-year sentence at a 👓 View full article