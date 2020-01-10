WebSecurityIT RT @vishne0: What an unusual right turn after takeoff says about Flight PS752 - CTV News https://t.co/DF8lGZqsNm #cybersecurity #infosec… 1 hour ago Vishal Sharma What an unusual right turn after takeoff says about Flight PS752 - CTV News https://t.co/DF8lGZqsNm #cybersecurity #infosec #security 1 hour ago Richard Earl What an unusual right turn after takeoff says about Flight PS752 https://t.co/ewa2YGzjXb 2 hours ago Hot105 Worldwide What an unusual right turn after takeoff says about Flight PS752 https://t.co/EdTZwxo6gI 2 hours ago Doodette RT @CTVNews: What an unusual right turn after takeoff says about Flight PS752 https://t.co/111kxmWXZe https://t.co/oILqsurHtf 4 hours ago CTV News What an unusual right turn after takeoff says about Flight PS752 https://t.co/111kxmWXZe https://t.co/oILqsurHtf 5 hours ago Maranatha RT @CTVNews: What an unusual right turn after takeoff says about Flight PS752 https://t.co/gqzKx9JuL5 https://t.co/zpQws7R9HX 5 hours ago مامانش RT @Barbabright1: گزارش CTV: What an unusual right turn after takeoff says about Flight PS752 https://t.co/3dN5ihhLk8 5 hours ago