What an unusual right turn after takeoff says about Flight PS752

CTV News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Multiple western authorities, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, say they believe a surface-to-air missile was the cause of a plane crash that killed 63 Canadians in Iran.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Tokyo-bound Jetstar plane veers off runway moments before takeoff in the Philippines [Video]Tokyo-bound Jetstar plane veers off runway moments before takeoff in the Philippines

Passengers were terrified when a plane veered off the runway moments before taking off this morning (December 14). The Jetstar Airbus A320 had 140 people onboard when it skidded onto the grass next..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:08Published

Plane makes emergency landing after flames burst from engine [Video]Plane makes emergency landing after flames burst from engine

Observers filmed smoke and flames coming from the right engine of a Philippines Airlines flight after takeoff.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:23Published

