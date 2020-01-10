Global  

U.S. State Dept. approves sale of F-35B jets to Singapore worth $2.75 billion: agency

Reuters Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of up to 12 F-35B fighter jets and related equipment to Singapore at an estimated cost of $2.75 billion, pending approval from Congress, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Friday.
