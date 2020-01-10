Global  

Iran denies missile hit plane, calls on West to share data

New Zealand Herald Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Iran denies missile hit plane, calls on West to share dataIran on Friday denied Western allegations a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed outside Tehran was brought down by an Iranian missile and called on the US and Canada to share any information they have on the crash, which killed all 176...
News video: Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau point finger at Iran for Ukrainian plane tragedy

Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau point finger at Iran for Ukrainian plane tragedy 01:20

 Boris Johnson said there was now a “body of information” that indicated the Tehran airliner crash was caused by an Iranian missile. The Prime Minister made the announcement after US officials and the Canadian leader said Iran looked to have been involved in the downing of the Ukrainian...

US Claims Iran Shot Down Ukranian Plane [Video]US Claims Iran Shot Down Ukranian Plane

The U.S. believes the aircraft with 176 people on board was shot down by an Iranian missile. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:44Published

Plane Crash In Iran Likely Caused By Missile, Not Mechanical Failure [Video]Plane Crash In Iran Likely Caused By Missile, Not Mechanical Failure

The U.S. believes the Ukranian aircraft with 176 people on board was shot down by Iran, though President Trump suspects it may have been unintentional. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran says it is 'certain' missile did not down Ukrainian plane and calls on West to share data


Telegraph.co.uk

Iran invites Boeing to probe plane crash that killed 176

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state media say authorities have invited Boeing to take part in the investigation into a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed, killing...
Seattle Times


