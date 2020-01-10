Sex tech: Female adult toys finally create a buzz at Las Vegas electronics show
Friday, 10 January 2020 () From high-tech vibrators to app-controlled sex toys, this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas has a dedicated space for “sex tech” for the first time ever. But along with showcasing their products, it is also a chance for exhibitors to change attitudes and break taboos, particularly when it comes to female sexuality.
