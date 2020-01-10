Global  

Here's why people say they are protesting during Australia's bushfire emergency

SBS Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Thousands of people have gathered at Sydney's Town Hall, and in capital cities around Australia, to demand more action on climate change as Australia faces an ongoing bushfire crisis. Here's what some of them had to say.
News video: People Take Refuge on a Beach During Australian Bushfire Evacuation

People Take Refuge on a Beach During Australian Bushfire Evacuation 00:14

 These residents and visitors of Maula Bay in  Australia were evacuated to a beach due to imminent bushfires during their holiday vacation.  They stayed there for 2 days and passed through some evacuation centers.

Rio Tinto Increases Donation to Australian Red Cross for Bushfire Relief and Recovery Efforts

Rio Tinto Increases Donation to Australian Red Cross for Bushfire Relief and Recovery EffortsMELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rio Tinto has donated a further A$750,000 to the Red Cross’ disaster relief and recovery efforts that are supporting...
Australia's Bushfire Emergency: How The Music Industry Is Responding

As Australia bakes and burns in the worst bushfire crisis in living memory, the music industry is stepping up. Artists, promoters, music companies...
Billboard.com

