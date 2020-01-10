Global  

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, returns to Canada amid royal storm

CTV News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has returned to Canada following the couple's bombshell announcement that they were quitting their frontline royal duties, it emerged Friday, as the monarch held urgent talks with her family to resolve the crisis.
News video: How 'Financially Independent' Will Harry And Meghan Really Get?

How 'Financially Independent' Will Harry And Meghan Really Get? 01:48

 Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, say they plan to become "financially independent" of the British royal family.

Meghan Returns To Canada As British Royals Iron Out Rift [Video]Meghan Returns To Canada As British Royals Iron Out Rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently sent shockwaves through the British monarchy after announcing that they planned to take a 'step back' from loyal life and split their time between North America..

Oprah Winfrey denies advising Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on royal exit [Video]Oprah Winfrey denies advising Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on royal exit

Oprah Winfrey has hit back after a report claimed she advised Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on their decision to step down as senior members of Britain's royal family.

Royal courtiers chart path for Prince Harry’s independence

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has moved quickly to take control of the crisis surrounding the decision by Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, to...
Madame Tussauds removes Prince Harry, Meghan's waxworks from royal family set

*London:* Madame Tussauds London has moved the wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, away from the rest of the royal family, after the...
mrichalan

MarkRichford RexMark #VoteLabour RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: A spokeswoman for Prince Harry and Meghan has confirmed the Duchess of Sussex has returned to Canada to be with thei… 20 seconds ago

mei_ela

Connie RT @SkyRhiannon: Harry and Meghan: Duchess of Sussex returns to Canada 'to be with Archie' https://t.co/iOQCLZANQf 25 seconds ago

barbie6611

barbie66 RT @ABC: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is back in Canada after bombshell announcement that she and Prince Harry will "step back" from their ro… 4 minutes ago

JWalterScott

TSN / J. Walter Scott - Author/Pilot/Broadcaster Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, returns to Canada after bombshell announcement https://t.co/ugiQZQjDhH 4 minutes ago

JustGregory1

Greg M Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, returns to Canada amid royal storm https://t.co/3mJynpzYfD 7 minutes ago

