Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Spokesman: MacDill Air Force base on lockdown in Florida

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — MacDill Air Force base in Tampa, Florida, is on lockdown but officials haven’t said why. Adam Shanks of the base’s public affairs office told The Associated Press he didn’t have any other information Friday morning. News outlets are reporting that traffic is at a standstill on numerous roads around the base, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: SpaceX just put 60 satellites in orbit with one rocket

SpaceX just put 60 satellites in orbit with one rocket 01:11

 CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA — SpaceX launched its third batch of Starlink satellites into orbit from a U.S. Air Force base in Florida on Monday evening. Space.com reports that a Falcon 9 rocket carried the satellites in its first stage and that the launch marked the second time SpaceX reused a...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

FBI Asks Apple for More iPhone Data From Naval Base Shooter [Video]FBI Asks Apple for More iPhone Data From Naval Base Shooter

The FBI has asked Apple for more iPhone data from the Saudi aviation student who fatally shot three sailors at a Florida Naval base last month, but Apple says they have given them all the data they..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published

Indian Air Force decommissions last MiG-27 fighter jet squadron | Oneindia News [Video]Indian Air Force decommissions last MiG-27 fighter jet squadron | Oneindia News

The Indian Air force decommissioned its last squadron of MiG 27 fighter jet aircraft today. The squadron flew its last sortie from the Jodhpur air base. The ace attacker earned its glory during the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

MacDill AFB put on lockdown after report of armed suspect

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, was briefly put on lockdown Friday morning after a report of an armed suspect outside the base....
Seattle Times

Reports of active shooter at Air Force base in Tampa

Law enforcement members are responding to MacDill Air Force Base after reports of an active shooter.
CBS News


Tweets about this

harmony43078

harmony MacDill AFB put on lockdown after report of armed suspect https://t.co/80xLpL2keo 23 seconds ago

frandunn71

fran dunn RT @NBC10: Spokesman says MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa on lockdown. No other information immediately available. (AP) 2 minutes ago

1Cold_siSTAR

Why RT @10TV: MacDill Air Force base in Tampa, Florida on lockdown after reports of active shooter https://t.co/VLn1SEMcVj #10TV https://t.co/Z… 2 minutes ago

SBJDFW

TEXAS PATRIOTS 💪#WWG1WGA RT @KOINNews: Spokesman: MacDill Air Force Base in Florida on lockdown https://t.co/nXSrUqG8AV 2 minutes ago

Prettyangeljac5

Prettyangeljacksonn RT @KYWNewsradio: #BREAKING: Florida's @MacDill_AFB is under lockdown after reports of an #activeshooter on the base, a U.S. Special Operat… 4 minutes ago

alejandromanc11

alejandro mancillas RT @WISH_TV: MacDill is the headquarters for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command. https://t.co/DqgFOmmDy4 5 minutes ago

GOP_RED2020

GOP 🇺🇸 Text TRUMP to 88022 🇺🇸 #RED2020 RT @starsandstripes: A spokesman from MacDill Air Force Base's public affairs office said the base was on lockdown but that he didn't have… 8 minutes ago

IamledbyFAITH

IamSaved RT @StarTribune: MacDill Air Force base in Tampa, Florida, was put on lockdown this morning but officials wouldn't immediately say why. htt… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.