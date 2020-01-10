Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

New Corp employee quits with damning all-staff email savaging company's 'dangerous misinformation' on climate change and wildfires

Independent Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
'I find it unconscionable to continue working for this company, knowing I am contributing to the spread of climate change denial and lies,' Emily Townsend says
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Thousands of Australians protest over climate change policy as bushfires rage

Thousands of Australians protest over climate change policy as bushfires rage 01:13

 The bushfire crisis has piled pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison&apos;s conservative government to do more to combat climate change after Australia weakened its commitment to the U.N. Paris climate accord last year.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Caramel Creams Are the Best Regional Candy in America [Video]Caramel Creams Are the Best Regional Candy in America

Have you ever tried a Goetze caramel cream or bulls eye? This chewy caramel candy with a cream center is a sweet all New Englanders are crazy about. Beginning in 1895 as The Baltimore Chewing Gum..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published

Scientists Believe Climate Change is Fueling Devastating Australian Wildfires [Video]Scientists Believe Climate Change is Fueling Devastating Australian Wildfires

Scientists believe the devastating Australian wildfires have its roots in climate change. Amaze Lab’s Justin Kircher explains.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Climate change has Australian wildfires 'running out of control,' experts say

Climate change didn't ignite Australia's fires, but it is turning them into catastrophic blazes by creating warmer temps and increasing fuel available.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •IndependentSeattlePI.comCBS NewsDeutsche Welle

'Dangerous, misinformation': News Corp employee's fire coverage email

A News Corp employee has accused her organisation of "dangerous" bushfire coverage and misinformation about arson in an email to Australian staff.
The Age Also reported by •Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: New Corp employee quits with damning all-staff email savaging company's 'dangerous misinformation' on climate change and wildfi… 13 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 New Corp employee quits with damning all-staff email savaging company's 'dangerous misinformation' on climate chang… https://t.co/juHkKuH6Xa 14 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ New Corp employee quits with damning all-staff email savaging company's 'dangerous misinformation' on climate chang… https://t.co/ZFPyoQuurA 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.